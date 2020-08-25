Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $3.73 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,578 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.5% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $109,968,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after buying an additional 5,213,722 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,801,000 after buying an additional 4,167,470 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $797,614,000 after buying an additional 3,886,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,175,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,083,000 after buying an additional 3,694,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

VZ stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.37. The stock had a trading volume of 640,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,115,536. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.