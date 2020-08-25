Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Receiving Very Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) has trended very negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a media sentiment score of -3.41 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Rio Tinto’s ranking:

RIO traded up GBX 44.50 ($0.58) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,730.50 ($61.81). 1,113,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,152 ($67.32). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,736.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,168.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 119.74 ($1.56) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is 67.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($54.88) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 5,200 ($67.95) to GBX 5,400 ($70.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,683.08 ($61.19).

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,372 ($57.13), for a total transaction of £582,525.28 ($761,172.46).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

