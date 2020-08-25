Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.17 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $37.40 million and $2.17 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008784 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars.

