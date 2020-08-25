River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,709,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,841,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $60.95. 12,674,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,835,452. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $92.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

