River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 10,462 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.9% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $45.22. The company had a trading volume of 27,607,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,457,266. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

