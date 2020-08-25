River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,677 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.06. 6,702,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,254,609. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.46. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.87.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.