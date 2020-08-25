River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,365 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $9.43 on Tuesday, hitting $280.82. 41,983,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,612,592. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $800.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $283.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,392 shares of company stock worth $8,030,987. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

