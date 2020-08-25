River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.75 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 79.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $345.49. 4,003,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,382,579. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $345.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.27.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

