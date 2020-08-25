River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,776 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 20,990,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,761,191. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.