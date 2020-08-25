Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Rogers reported earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rogers.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $191.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.65 million. Rogers had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $47,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Rogers by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Rogers by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROG traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.37. The stock had a trading volume of 54,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,764. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.98 and its 200-day moving average is $111.00. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.95 and a beta of 1.73. Rogers has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $157.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers (ROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.