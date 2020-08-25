ROOBEE Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $911,306.00 (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One ROOBEE token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $7.93 million and $911,306.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00042189 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $633.31 or 0.05585419 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003531 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00048078 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,945,187,600 tokens. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io.

ROOBEE Token Trading

