Ruff (RUFF) Price Down 7.6% This Week

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. Ruff has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and approximately $881,578.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruff token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, Huobi and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00124640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.25 or 0.01677028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00188203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00148393 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff launched on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

