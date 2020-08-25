SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.54

Shares of SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.54 and traded as low as $0.59. SAExploration shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 10,761 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SAExploration in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SAExploration by 6,328.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAExploration by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. 39.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAExploration Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAEX)

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

