Safe Market Cap Achieves $6.18 Million (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00002607 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. Safe has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and approximately $60,891.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004377 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000057 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

