SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SGPYY shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Get SAGE GRP PLC/GDR alerts:

OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.99.

About SAGE GRP PLC/GDR

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.