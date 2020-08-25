Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 397.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of Saia worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Saia by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,785,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 41.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at $857,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Saia by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 922,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after buying an additional 180,566 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $111,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,117.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,940 shares of company stock valued at $891,595 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Saia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $133.42 on Tuesday. Saia Inc has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $136.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $418.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Saia’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

