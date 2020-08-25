salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.72-3.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.7-20.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.07 billion.salesforce.com also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.73-0.74 EPS.

CRM traded up $7.59 on Tuesday, reaching $216.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,651,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,682. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $218.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.88 and a 200-day moving average of $175.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $194.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,206.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra upped their price target on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.76.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.12, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 780,356 shares of company stock valued at $148,417,205. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

