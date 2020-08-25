SALT Price Tops $0.0964 on Major Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $46,112.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SALT has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0964 or 0.00000847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, AirSwap and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00125312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.39 or 0.01690243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00188804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00150778 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About SALT

SALT’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Huobi, AirSwap, Gate.io, IDEX, ABCC, Liqui, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Binance, OKEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.