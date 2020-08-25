Sanders Capital LLC Has $271.19 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,549,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $271,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,078,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,836,000 after acquiring an additional 666,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,592,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,306,000 after acquiring an additional 175,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,233,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,777,000 after purchasing an additional 409,477 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $100.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,593,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

