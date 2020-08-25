Sapien Hits Market Cap of $1.60 Million (SPN)

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, Sapien has traded down 48.8% against the dollar. One Sapien token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Sapien has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $1,304.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sapien

Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,657,460 tokens. Sapien’s official message board is blog.sapien.network. The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapien’s official website is www.sapien.network.

Sapien Token Trading

Sapien can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapien directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapien should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapien using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

