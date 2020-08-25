Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 470,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after purchasing an additional 38,106 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.04. The company had a trading volume of 113,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,813,546. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The company has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 386.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.62 and its 200 day moving average is $89.41.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.05.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

