Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,523 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,294,017 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.34. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

