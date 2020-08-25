Savant Capital LLC Grows Stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 127.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.29% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EAGG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000.

EAGG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.75. The company had a trading volume of 38,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,386. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.88. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30.

