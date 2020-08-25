Savant Capital LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 12,879.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 48,684 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.10. The company had a trading volume of 34,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,538. The stock has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $170.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.02.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

