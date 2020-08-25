Savant Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. 1623 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 43,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 93,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,116 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $855,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.58. 36,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,009,507. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

