Savant Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,931 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 262.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,047.1% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $69.44. The stock had a trading volume of 664,341 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.46.

