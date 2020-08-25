Savant Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.74. 646,090 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.23. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

