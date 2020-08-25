Savant Capital LLC Purchases 1,317 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.36. 5,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,986. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $116.80.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

