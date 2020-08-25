Savant Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.1% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 143,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 27,922 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 314,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $594,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $39.31. 115,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,676,916. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.51.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

