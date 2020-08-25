Savant Capital LLC Sells 17,483 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,483 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 711.1% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 837,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 734,498 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,742,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,808,000 after buying an additional 649,790 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 663,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after buying an additional 275,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,868,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,267,000 after buying an additional 214,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,100,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,501. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.65. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

