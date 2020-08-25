Savant Capital LLC Sells 5,301 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.77. The company had a trading volume of 182,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,422,412. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -624.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

