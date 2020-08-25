SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Trading 1% Higher

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)’s share price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $305.10 and last traded at $304.47. 359,693 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 800,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.52.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $303.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,898.01 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). The firm had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.60 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.05, for a total transaction of $1,013,868.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,580,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total transaction of $21,387,669.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,946,011.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,299 shares of company stock worth $45,680,817. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in SBA Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

