Scapa Group (LON:SCPA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $128.21

Scapa Group plc (LON:SCPA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $128.21 and traded as low as $115.00. Scapa Group shares last traded at $117.00, with a volume of 863,638 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Scapa Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $216.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 128.21.

Scapa Group (LON:SCPA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX 12.40 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 14 ($0.18) by GBX (1.60) (($0.02)). Equities research analysts anticipate that Scapa Group plc will post 1360.651181 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Heejae Chae acquired 19,899 shares of Scapa Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £19,899 ($26,001.57).

About Scapa Group (LON:SCPA)

Scapa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bonding products and adhesive components for applications in the healthcare and industrial markets in Europe, North America, and Asia. It offers aluminum foil, acrylic foam, barnier system, cable wrapping, cloth, double sided and transfer, double and single sided foam, foam plate mounting, heatseal, packaging, paper masking, PIB sheeting, polyethylene, PVC, self-amalgamating, and specialist film tapes, as well as resins and putties.

