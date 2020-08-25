Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,106,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,117,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,302,000 after purchasing an additional 832,875 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 314.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 608,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,977,000 after purchasing an additional 461,531 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,351,000 after purchasing an additional 434,231 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,941,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,295. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.19. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $61.87.

