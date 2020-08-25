Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $10,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 61,687 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 838.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 59,234 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.57. The company had a trading volume of 780,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,351. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $61.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average is $59.21.

