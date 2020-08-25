Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 44,747 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,747 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.3% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $91,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $101.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.03 and a 200 day moving average of $101.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.