Scout24 (G24) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Scout24 (ETR: G24) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/20/2020 – Scout24 was given a new €78.30 ($92.12) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Scout24 was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Scout24 was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Scout24 was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Scout24 was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Scout24 was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Scout24 was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Scout24 was given a new €75.20 ($88.47) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Scout24 was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Scout24 was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Scout24 was given a new €75.20 ($88.47) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Scout24 was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Scout24 was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €74.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.50. Scout24 AG has a twelve month low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a twelve month high of €79.45 ($93.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a current ratio of 18.01.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.