ScPrime Price Tops $0.0894 on Major Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $16,226.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.0894 or 0.00000785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00128100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.66 or 0.01683432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00194629 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000204 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008796 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,591,317 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net.

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.