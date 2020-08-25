SelfSell (SSC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, SelfSell has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. SelfSell has a market cap of $48,283.23 and $1,557.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00027564 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000256 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

