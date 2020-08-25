Semux (SEM) Hits Market Capitalization of $471,907.70

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $471,907.70 and $229,899.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

