Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.36. 386,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,021. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.22. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84.

