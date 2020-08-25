Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Sells 7,476 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,476 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.3% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,604,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,414,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,906,000 after acquiring an additional 207,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after acquiring an additional 774,240 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 568.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533,447 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,519,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,538,000 after acquiring an additional 485,067 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,123,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,024,427. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average is $79.51.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.