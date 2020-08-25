Sentinel (SENT) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $5.79 million and approximately $48,033.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000499 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

