ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 2.2% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in ServiceNow by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 1,805 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.09, for a total transaction of $689,672.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,113.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $11,439,714.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $324,391.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,656 shares of company stock worth $44,624,979. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded up $9.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $457.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,350. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $458.88. The stock has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a PE ratio of 124.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.85.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

