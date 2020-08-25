Shelton Capital Management Buys 12,801 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,416 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.3% of Shelton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 391,404 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 68,283 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 846,953 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,014,000 after buying an additional 75,206 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,695,756 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $494,881,000 after buying an additional 193,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.41.

CMCSA traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $43.41. 8,412,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,151,316. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average is $39.94. The company has a market cap of $196.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

