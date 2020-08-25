Shelton Capital Management Buys 400 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of Shelton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 195,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $277,027,000 after purchasing an additional 26,088 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $678,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BofA Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

GOOGL stock traded up $20.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,605.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,986. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,071.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,608.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,518.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,383.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

