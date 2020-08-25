Shelton Capital Management Buys 4,334 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Langenberg & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Shares of HON stock traded up $5.16 on Tuesday, hitting $164.53. 7,384,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,677,252. The firm has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

