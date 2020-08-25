Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

Shares of KO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.91. 7,816,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,098,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.19.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

