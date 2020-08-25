Shelton Capital Management Grows Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,301 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 71.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,534,000 after purchasing an additional 213,842 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,101.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,155. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average is $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAH. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.