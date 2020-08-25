Shelton Capital Management Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,260 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 0.7% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,643,000 after buying an additional 10,849,434 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,214,200,000 after buying an additional 43,464,551 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,732,000 after buying an additional 25,555,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,882,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,484,311,000 after buying an additional 658,471 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 141.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,036,000 after buying an additional 6,175,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $66.05. 7,451,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,060,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

